Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
6 Jul 2023 - The Neston Club Social Event of the Summer

Published: 29th January 2024 20:56

This year's Marquee Summer Ball at The Neston Club is set to be the social event of the summer.

Tickets for this year's Marquee Summer Ball at The Neston Club are on sale!

The Neston Club Social Event of the Summer

 

Saturday, 6 July

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager for the Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, tells us: "This year's theme will be announced in a few weeks & we cannot wait for another fantastic evening. We have less than 10 tables remaining so get in touch through the website or by contacting the office on 0151 336 4199."

The Neston Club Social Event of the Summer

BOOK NOW

Tickets are £67.50 per person and include a fabulous three course meal, fizz on arrival, and music all evening from our live band.

The Neston Club Social Event of the Summer

 

The Neston Club

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

Nearby postcodes

