6 Jul 2023 - The Neston Club Social Event of the Summer

Published: 29th January 2024 20:56

This year's Marquee Summer Ball at The Neston Club is set to be the social event of the summer.

Tickets for this year's Marquee Summer Ball at The Neston Club are on sale!

Saturday, 6 July



Courtney Roberts, Events Manager for the Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, tells us: "This year's theme will be announced in a few weeks & we cannot wait for another fantastic evening. We have less than 10 tables remaining so get in touch through the website or by contacting the office on 0151 336 4199."

Tickets are £67.50 per person and include a fabulous three course meal, fizz on arrival, and music all evening from our live band.

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

