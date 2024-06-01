31 May - 1 Jun 2024 - Neston Flower Society Celebrates 65 Years Anniversary
|Published: 4th February 2024 19:18
Sixty-five years of the society to be celebrated throughout its Blue Sapphire Anniversary year.
Pat and Frank Wood, tell us: "An exciting programme of events is planned from our monthly meetings in the Civic Hall to 'Hands On' Workshops, Children's Workshops Garden Visits.
"The highlight will be a free exhibition - 'Flowers Galore' - in Neston Town Hall celebrating Neston's history in flowers: Mining, Ladies Day, Wirral Way, Nicholl's Ice Cream, Neston market and more."
Save the date: Friday, 31 May and Saturday, 1 June.
Friday 31 May & Saturday 1 June
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.