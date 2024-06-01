31 May - 1 Jun 2024 - Neston Flower Society Celebrates 65 Years Anniversary

Published: 4th February 2024 19:18

Sixty-five years of the society to be celebrated throughout its Blue Sapphire Anniversary year.

Pat and Frank Wood, tell us: "An exciting programme of events is planned from our monthly meetings in the Civic Hall to 'Hands On' Workshops, Children's Workshops Garden Visits.

"The highlight will be a free exhibition - 'Flowers Galore' - in Neston Town Hall celebrating Neston's history in flowers: Mining, Ladies Day, Wirral Way, Nicholl's Ice Cream, Neston market and more."

Save the date: Friday, 31 May and Saturday, 1 June.

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

