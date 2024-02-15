15 Feb 2024 - All Things Bright and Beautiful with Neston Flower Society
|Published: 4th February 2024 19:37
All Things Bright and Beautiful with Namiye Sianga.
This month the Society welcomes Namiye Sianga from Manchester with her demonstration: 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'.
The venue is the Civic Hall, Neston.
Visitors are welcome for free this momth.
Friday 15 February 2024
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.