15 Feb 2024 - All Things Bright and Beautiful with Neston Flower Society

Published: 4th February 2024 19:37

All Things Bright and Beautiful with Namiye Sianga.

This month the Society welcomes Namiye Sianga from Manchester with her demonstration: 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'.

The venue is the Civic Hall, Neston.

Visitors are welcome for free this momth.

Neston Flower Society Celebrates Its 65 Years Blue Sapphire Anniversary in 2024

Friday 15 February 2024

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

 

 

 

 

