15 Feb 2024 - All Things Bright and Beautiful with Neston Flower Society

Published: 4th February 2024 19:37

All Things Bright and Beautiful with Namiye Sianga.

This month the Society welcomes Namiye Sianga from Manchester with her demonstration: 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'.

The venue is the Civic Hall, Neston.

Visitors are welcome for free this momth.

Friday 15 February 2024

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.