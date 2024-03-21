21 Mar 2024 - With Beauty in Mind
|Published: 4th February 2024 19:47
Demonstrator Heather Hayes presents 'With beauty in Mind'.
Neston Flower Society welcomes demonstrator Heather Hayes from Bolton, presenting: 'With beauty in Mind'.
Neston Civic Hall, 10 am to 12 noon.
Visitors are very welcome, costing £5 each.
For further information, telephone 0151 336 3170.
Thursday 21 March 2024
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
