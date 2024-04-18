18 Apr 2024 - Superstitions with Neston Flower Society
Our Demonstrator this month presents 'Superstitions'.
Neston Flower Society welcomes demonstrator Sionedd Hughes from Oswestry, with 'Superstitions'.
Neston Civic Hall, 10 am to 12 noon.
Visitors are very welcome, costing £5 each.
For further information, telephone 0151 336 3170.
Thursday 21 March 2024
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
