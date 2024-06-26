26 Jun 2024 - Visit Wollerton Old Hall

Published: 4th February 2024 20:09

Neston Flower Society Outing.

Neston Flower Society have proposed an outing to Wollerton Old Hall Garden and then on to Bridgemere Garden Centre.

Times to be decided.

For further information, telephone 0151 336 3170.

The gardens at Wollerton Old Hall as pictured by theenglisggarden.co.uk.

Wednesday 26 June

Wollerton Old Hall

Bridgemere Garden Centre



