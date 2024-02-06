6 Feb 2024 - Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning

Published: 4th February 2024 20:42

Ness Neighbours invite you to their February Coffee Morning.

Tuesday, 6 February 2024



Ness Neighbours invite you to their February Coffee Morning in Ness Village Hall, 10 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, 6 February.

Mike Cross, organiser with Ness Neighbours, says: "Fed up with winter dragging on? Then come to enjoy friendly company as well as freshly baked cakes and real coffee on Tuesday 6th February at Ness Village Hall. 10.00 until 12.00 for the bargain price of only £3.00. Free parking."

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

