The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
4 May 2024 - Koala North West First Charity Ball

Published: 5th February 2024 20:48

Charity Koala North West to host their first charity ball in May.

North West charity Koala exists to: "... provide children and their families with tailored practical and emotional support that improves wellbeing, reduces isolation and supports both children and care-givers to thrive." (Taken from Koala's social media profile February 2024).

Hosting their first charity fundraising ball on Saturday 4 May, PR Manager Amanda Ross, says, they: "... would love your support, by way of sponsorship or simply by buying tickets and attending.

"... 100% of ticket sales and sponsorship goes to the charity".

Koala North West First Charity Ball

 Saturday 4 May 2024

Thornton Hall Hotel
Neston Road
Thornton Hough
CH63 1JF

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
