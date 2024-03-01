1 Mar 2024 - Being Drawn to the Garden with Caroline Quentin

Published: 9th February 2024 21:57

An evening spent with comedic icon Caroline Quentin Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are beyond excited to welcome beloved British comedy icon, Caroline Quentin to Wirral, to chat about her book 'Drawn to the Garden'.

Friday, 1 March 2024

Synopsis

Mixing heartwarming personal stories with gardening tips and delicious recipes, this beautiful volume from actress Caroline Quentin is a love letter to the restorative magic of horticulture.

Find solace in your outdoor space in this delightful horticultural journey with actress Caroline Quentin, as she draws on her life-long passion for gardening.

Through the pages of this gift book, Caroline shows how much joy she gets from spending time in her garden, whether it be grappling with the best way to grow plants and vegetables, or raising seeds in her potting shed. Though she now has a large following on her Instagram account, @CQGardens, her attitude to gardening is the same as it has always been - expertise helps but is not essential. Gardening should be fun and enjoyable, filled with the simple pleasures of planning, planting, harvesting and cooking. It is also a meditative and restorative pastime, and a great way to lift your spirits.

Written in a warm and engaging way that reflects her personality, Caroline tells stories of growing chillies from seed in her greenhouse, berating the thieving blackbirds in her fruit cage, and swimming in her pond singing to dragonflies and flag irises. Over the years, she has come to realise that gardening, just like life, is a series of happy accidents, unplanned successes, and baffling and frustrating failures.

Illustrated by Caroline herself, this gorgeous book mixes personal stories of her life and experiences in the garden, with practical tips, recipes for food and drink, and even the occasional favourite poem. As she likes to misquote Dorothy Parker: ‘Take to horticulture, it's cheaper than a shrink'.

Tickets are available for £21, including a copy of the book. Ticket only option is £11, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

REGISTER HERE The event starts at 7 pm, on Friday, 1 March 2024 at The Parkgate Cluhouse, The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

