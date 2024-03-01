  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

1 Mar 2024 - Being Drawn to the Garden with Caroline Quentin

Published: 9th February 2024 21:57

An evening spent with comedic icon Caroline Quentin

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are beyond excited to welcome beloved British comedy icon, Caroline Quentin to Wirral, to chat about her book 'Drawn to the Garden'.

 Being Drawn to the Garden with Caroline Quentin

Friday, 1 March 2024
Synopsis

Mixing heartwarming personal stories with gardening tips and delicious recipes, this beautiful volume from actress Caroline Quentin is a love letter to the restorative magic of horticulture.

Find solace in your outdoor space in this delightful horticultural journey with actress Caroline Quentin, as she draws on her life-long passion for gardening.

Through the pages of this gift book, Caroline shows how much joy she gets from spending time in her garden, whether it be grappling with the best way to grow plants and vegetables, or raising seeds in her potting shed. Though she now has a large following on her Instagram account, @CQGardens, her attitude to gardening is the same as it has always been - expertise helps but is not essential. Gardening should be fun and enjoyable, filled with the simple pleasures of planning, planting, harvesting and cooking. It is also a meditative and restorative pastime, and a great way to lift your spirits.

Written in a warm and engaging way that reflects her personality, Caroline tells stories of growing chillies from seed in her greenhouse, berating the thieving blackbirds in her fruit cage, and swimming in her pond singing to dragonflies and flag irises. Over the years, she has come to realise that gardening, just like life, is a series of happy accidents, unplanned successes, and baffling and frustrating failures.

Illustrated by Caroline herself, this gorgeous book mixes personal stories of her life and experiences in the garden, with practical tips, recipes for food and drink, and even the occasional favourite poem. As she likes to misquote Dorothy Parker: ‘Take to horticulture, it's cheaper than a shrink'.

Tickets are available for £21, including a copy of the book. Ticket only option is £11, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

The event starts at 7 pm, on Friday, 1 March 2024 at The Parkgate Cluhouse, The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies