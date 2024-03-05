5 Mar 2024 - Nisha Katona Talks BOLD New Recipes

Published: 10th February 2024 11:12

Nisha's new recipes bring "Big Flavour Twists to Classic Dishes".

Talking to Linghams Booksellers at Heswall Hall on 5 March, a friend of the shop Chef Nisha Catona will chat about her new recipe book.

Linghams, says: "Welcoming back friend of the shop with her NEW book BOLD and BOLD it is . Stunning red jacket and fabulous recipes inside!"

Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Synopsis

Make your friends and family say WOW! without having to spend hours in the kitchen or a fortune at the supermarket. Bold is all about big flavours, surprising ingredient combinations and incredible flavour twists to a collection of international classics, from family favourites to exciting and exotic dishes you may never have tried before, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. It's all part of Nisha's philosophy of "Trust me, this works" - and you'll never cook the same way again.

Discover max-flavour takes on classic home-cooking:

Small Plates - try out "Bengali Hash Browns", "Figgy Meatloaf" and "Spiced Venison & Parsnip Potstickers"

Big Plates - dig into "Crunchy-Nut Chicken Burgers", "Sticky Scrumpy, Maple & Anise BBQ Ribs" and "Spiced Amaretto Lamb Raan"

Sweet Plates - tantalize your tastebuds with "Saffron & Orange Blossom Scones", "Plum & Tamarind Strudel" and "Peppery Pink Grapefruit Pavlovas"

Bold is named after Nisha Katona's signature punchy cooking style, brave use of spicing and ingredient combinations, and in honour of the first of her hugely popular Mowgli Street Food restaurants, set up on 2014 on Bold Street, Liverpool.

Tickets are available for £31, including a copy of the book. Ticket only option is £18, which is redeemable against the purchase of the book on the night. Please note that only books bought from Linghams Bookshop are signed at the event.

REGISTER HERE The event starts at 7 pm, on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 at Heswall Hall on Telegraph Road in Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

