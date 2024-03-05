  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

5 Mar 2024 - Nisha Katona Talks BOLD New Recipes

Published: 10th February 2024 11:12

Nisha's new recipes bring "Big Flavour Twists to Classic Dishes".

Talking to Linghams Booksellers at Heswall Hall on 5 March, a friend of the shop Chef Nisha Catona will chat about her new recipe book.

Linghams, says: "Welcoming back friend of the shop with her NEW book BOLD and BOLD it is . Stunning red jacket and fabulous recipes inside!"

 Nisha Katona BOLD New Recipes

Tuesday, 5 March 2024
Synopsis

Make your friends and family say WOW! without having to spend hours in the kitchen or a fortune at the supermarket. Bold is all about big flavours, surprising ingredient combinations and incredible flavour twists to a collection of international classics, from family favourites to exciting and exotic dishes you may never have tried before, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. It's all part of Nisha's philosophy of "Trust me, this works" - and you'll never cook the same way again.

Discover max-flavour takes on classic home-cooking:

Small Plates - try out "Bengali Hash Browns", "Figgy Meatloaf" and "Spiced Venison & Parsnip Potstickers"

Big Plates - dig into "Crunchy-Nut Chicken Burgers", "Sticky Scrumpy, Maple & Anise BBQ Ribs" and "Spiced Amaretto Lamb Raan"

Sweet Plates - tantalize your tastebuds with "Saffron & Orange Blossom Scones", "Plum & Tamarind Strudel" and "Peppery Pink Grapefruit Pavlovas"

Bold is named after Nisha Katona's signature punchy cooking style, brave use of spicing and ingredient combinations, and in honour of the first of her hugely popular Mowgli Street Food restaurants, set up on 2014 on Bold Street, Liverpool.

Tickets are available for £31, including a copy of the book. Ticket only option is £18, which is redeemable against the purchase of the book on the night. Please note that only books bought from Linghams Bookshop are signed at the event.

The event starts at 7 pm, on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 at Heswall Hall on Telegraph Road in Heswall.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life Newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies