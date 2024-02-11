  • Bookmark this page

11 Feb 2024 - The Mayor's Annual Civic Service

Published: 10th February 2024 18:28

The Mayor's Annual Civic Service 

The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell
has pleasure in inviting you & your guest
to join him and local Councillors
at
The Mayor's Annual Civic Service
Conducted by the Reverend Father Kevin Crinks
at
St Mary & St Helen Parish Church in Neston.

The Falklands Chapel at St Mary & St Helen Parish Church, in Neston.

Sunday 11 February

The service will commence at 2.30 pm.

Free parking is available in the Chester Road car park, a short walk from the church.
Postcode CH64 9PD.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
Neston
CH64 9TZ 

 
 
 
 
 
