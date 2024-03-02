2 Mar 2024 - Wirral Community Orchestra Spring Concert
|Published: 10th February 2024 20:07
An evening of music from the popular classics, film and swing.
Wirral Community Orchestra presents their Spring Concert, from 7.30 pm on Saturday, 2 March.
The venue is Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church.
Saturday 2 March
Tickets are £10 and are available to buy on the door, or in advance by calling 0151 336 3867.
Refreshments will be served.
Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ
