2 Mar 2024 - Wirral Community Orchestra Spring Concert

Published: 10th February 2024 20:07

An evening of music from the popular classics, film and swing.

Wirral Community Orchestra presents their Spring Concert, from 7.30 pm on Saturday, 2 March.

The venue is Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church.

 Wirral Community Orchestra Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March

Tickets are £10 and are available to buy on the door, or in advance by calling 0151 336 3867.

Refreshments will be served.

Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ 

 

