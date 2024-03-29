  • Bookmark this page

29 Mar 2024 - Folk, Blues and Beyond in Burton

Published: 11th February 2024 11:39

Local group Simple Folk host their regular acoustic music evening.

The Folk, Blues & Beyond nights are sure to get the weekend off to a great start. Come along to sing, play, listen...and drink. All talents welcome. 

Folk, Blues and Beyond at Gladstone Village Hall

 Friday, 29 March

These evenings provide a wonderful opportunity to make and play music, listen to others or just relax at the bar. There are many talented folk in the local community, some involved in other activities; bowls, snooker, cricket, tennis, who also like to sing or play.

Burton Sports and Social Club, behind Gladstone Village Hall, provides the perfect safe, informal setting, where Simple Folk will act as hosts throughout the evening, Friday, 29 March, from 8 pm. 

The club has excellent facilities including a PA system (with mikes, leads, etc all provided) and a well-stocked bar.

Your hosts 'Simple Folk', are a local band of musicians comprising Nigel Spencer, Patrick Kearney, George and Alan Blackburn. They have an eclectic repertoire but focus on Irish and English folk and popular melodic songs with harmony and interesting solos.

For more information you may contact Alan on 07935 687024, or Nigel on 07941 672610.

Look out for similar acoustic music nights at the end of each month. 

Sports & Social Club
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

 

 

 

 

 

