22 Feb 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Bittern Diaries

Published: 13th February 2024 22:42

Bittern Diaries - An illustrated presentation by Mike Roberts

Mike, says: "The talk covers my experiences of trying to see and photograph the highly secretive bittern. It looks at behaviour and conservation, looking at wintering sites such as Moore Nature Reserve and breeding locations such as the Somerset Levels as well as other unusual sightings."

The attached Bittern photograph was provided by Mike.

Thursday, 22 February 2024

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Thursday, 22 February.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.