8 Mar 2024 - The Ultimate Grapevine Wine & Food Event

Published: 14th February 2024 21:05

The Blue Bicycle and Taste Together are teaming up again this year to bring you another six events! This past weekend (10/11 February) the team at The Blue Bicycle had the pleasure of hosting another sold-out Wine & Food event and they can't wait to share what's planned for the next five occassions. Expect different themes, wines, and food pairings; all delivered by the same welcoming hosts.

Their next event is planned for Friday, 8 March, with a bespoke theme to spoil all Mums. Taste Together has selected six delicious and aptly named wines to be the catalyst for celebrating the good, the bad, and the beautiful of all things Motherhood. Organisers, say: "Come have a laugh and spoil your ultimate grape vine, with a night of delectable food and wine!"

Friday, 8 March 2024

With limited availability, don't miss your chance to book. The organisers hope to see you and your favourite people there!

The event will take place from 7 pm on Friday, 8 March 2024, at The Blue Bicycle coffee shop, The Cross, Neston. Tickets are £42.50 and can be booked online on the tastetogether.co.uk website. Click through on the link above, or on the images in this article. Alternatively, you may call 07715 010536.



Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

0151 336 3970

info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

