The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

27 Mar 2024 - Three Crime Writers at The Neston Club

Published: 14th February 2024 21:46

Not one, but three bestselling crime authors join Linghams at The Neston Club.

Linghams Booksellers invite you to join them for an evening with bestselling crime authors Lisa Jewell, Stuart Turton and C.L Taylor.

 Three Crime Writers at The Neston Club

Wednesday, 27 March 2024
Synopses

Please click through to the Linghams' website to read synopses of all three books: Lisa Jewell‘s latest ‘None of this is True', Stuart Turton‘s ‘The Last Murder at the End of the World', and C.L. Taylor‘s ‘Every Move You Make'.

Tickets include one book from the author of your choice and cost between £16 and £20.

Doors open at 6.30 pm for a 7 pm start, on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 at The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate, CH64 6QJ.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Comments

