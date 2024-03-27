27 Mar 2024 - Three Crime Writers at The Neston Club

Published: 14th February 2024 21:46

Not one, but three bestselling crime authors join Linghams at The Neston Club.

Linghams Booksellers invite you to join them for an evening with bestselling crime authors Lisa Jewell, Stuart Turton and C.L Taylor.

Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Synopses

Please click through to the Linghams' website to read synopses of all three books: Lisa Jewell‘s latest ‘None of this is True', Stuart Turton‘s ‘The Last Murder at the End of the World', and C.L. Taylor‘s ‘Every Move You Make'.

Tickets include one book from the author of your choice and cost between £16 and £20.

REGISTER HERE Doors open at 6.30 pm for a 7 pm start, on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 at The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate, CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

