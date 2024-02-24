  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

24 Feb 2024 - Ice Dance Social

Published: 18th February 2024 20:40

Calling all skaters to Deeside Ice Rink for the February Ice Dance Social.

The next Ice Dance Social event at Deeside rink will be on Saturday, 24 February, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

All skaters with basic skating skills are welcome, especially if you know a few dance steps. You will need to have your own skates.

24 Feb 2024 - Ice Dance SocialNote, the picture is of competition dancers. Social dance is at a more modest level!

Saturday 24 February 2024

From 6 pm to 7 pm there will be an off-ice session for warming up and revising the steps of some easy dances, and from 7 pm to 8 pm will be a continuous programme of dances from the easiest to medium difficulty (Novice to Silver in skating terms).

Note, the picture is of competition dancers. Social dance is at a more modest level!

Deeside Leisure Centre
Chester Road West
CH5 1SA

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

