24 Feb 2024 - Ice Dance Social
Calling all skaters to Deeside Ice Rink for the February Ice Dance Social.
The next Ice Dance Social event at Deeside rink will be on Saturday, 24 February, from 6 pm to 8 pm.
All skaters with basic skating skills are welcome, especially if you know a few dance steps. You will need to have your own skates.
Note, the picture is of competition dancers. Social dance is at a more modest level!
Saturday 24 February 2024
From 6 pm to 7 pm there will be an off-ice session for warming up and revising the steps of some easy dances, and from 7 pm to 8 pm will be a continuous programme of dances from the easiest to medium difficulty (Novice to Silver in skating terms).
Deeside Leisure Centre
Chester Road West
CH5 1SA
Comments
