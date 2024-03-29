29 Mar 2024 - Good Friday Neston Easter Market

Published: 18th February 2024 22:04

Hop and spring into Easter, with lots of free activities for children.

Neston Town Council have confirmed that this year's Easter Market will be held on Good Friday, 29 March.

Friday 29 March

There will be a variety of delicious treats for the Easter weekend, plenty of bargains to be had and you can even take a break for a drink and a bite to eat while you soak up the atmosphere and listen to the wonderful harmonies, haunting ballads and exuberant choruses from the Sea Dogs, with a touch of humour thrown in for good measure.

The Girl Guides will have a stall, including some knitted Easter novelties, and Little Actors Theatre Company will be offering a craft activity and ‘re-home a teddy' plus an Easter raffle.

Biscuit decorating with The Wooden Spoonful.





From 9 am, there will be free face painting for children out on the Market Square plus The Wooden Spoonful will be offering a free biscuit decorating activity for children, both funded by Neston Town Council.

There will also be a free-to-enter Easter Egg Trail with a small prize from Neston Town Council for every entrant.

The Port Sunlight Sea Dogs.

Following their hugely popular performance last year, The Council are pleased to announce that ‘The Port Sunlight Sea dogs' will be again be providing musical entertainment, with their rousing sea shanties and songs of the sea, on the market square from 10.00am. The Port Sunlight Sea Dogs are "an act not to be missed!"

