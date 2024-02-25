25 February 2024 - St David's Day Sunday Roast

Published: 20th February 2024 19:43

Bistro 1881 will be serving up a fabulous Chef's Choice 4 Course Sunday Roast with a Welsh twist.

Enjoy Welsh-inspired dishes, excellent service, and the view of Wales over the Dee Estuary - what could be better?

Image clicks through to thenestonclub.co.uk website.

Sunday 25 February 2024

The next Chef's Choice Sunday Roast takes place on Sunday 25 February. Tables are available at 12.30 pm or 3.30 pm. Book early to avoid disappointment.

Call now to reserve your table on 0151 336 4199 or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk.

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.