7 Mar 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Bee-eaters & Kingfishers

Published: 26th February 2024 20:40

Bee-eaters and Kingfishers: An Introduction to Birds of Goa - an illustrated presentation by Chris Galvin.

Chris has been interested in birds for over thirty years but only started serious photography in 1998 after which he has travelled extensively around the world.

With eight species of Kingfisher and three species of Bee-eater available with relative ease, the Indian state of Goa has become a firm favourite with British birders seeking some warm winter birding.

Whether it is the Jungles of the Western Ghat Mountains, Carambolim & Maem Lakes or the rice fields of Siolim there is always some great birding to be done.

This talk documents just what quality birding is available without going on a dedicated birding tour.

Thursday 7 March 2024 This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 7 March 2024, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

This illustrated presentation will take place at Hoylake Community Centre, 31 Hoyle Road, Hoylake, Wirral, CH47 3AG.

Hoylake Community Centre

31 Hoyle Road

Hoylake

CH47 3AG

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.