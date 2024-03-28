28 Mar 2024 - Wirral Bird Club - Northwest Year

Published: 26th February 2024 20:52

Northwest Year - an illustrated presentation by Chris Galvin.

Chris, says: "Northwest birders often bemoan their lot because the Northwest does not attract the number of drift migrants and rarities that Norfolk or the east coast does.

"However, with tens of thousands of winter geese, it is the best place in England to see Leach's Petrels and three internationally important estuaries. This presentation documents the diversity of species available in the Northwest."

The attached photograph, of a Leach's Petrel, was taken by Chris.

Thursday 28 March 2024



This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre in West Kirby, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL

