13 Mar 2024 - You're Invited to Wirral Met's Open Event

Published: 7th March 2024 09:14

Wirral Met College is opening its doors to prospective students on Wednesday 13 March 2024.

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you! Vocational courses include T Levels, Apprenticeships, short adult courses, professional qualifications, Access and University.

Whether you are looking for your next step following GCSEs and A levels, or an adult looking to change career, upskill or start your journey to university Wirral Met has you covered!

Wednesday 13 March 2024

Register for your place:

- Explore the college's state-of-the-art facilities -

- Take part in interactive demos -

- Speak to the college's friendly tutors and support teams -

- Meet students -

- Find out about financial support available -

- Get careers advice and make an application -

The team at Wirral Met, say: "Don't miss our March Open Day! Secure your place today and discover where our courses can take you."

Links and images click through to thecollege's website: wmc.ac.uk/open-day.

The open event will run between 4.30 pm and 7 pm, on Wednesday 13 March 2024.

