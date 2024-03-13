  • Bookmark this page

13 Mar 2024 - You're Invited to Wirral Met's Open Event

Published: 7th March 2024 09:14

Wirral Met College is opening its doors to prospective students on Wednesday 13 March 2024.

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you! Vocational courses include T Levels, Apprenticeships, short adult courses, professional qualifications, Access and University.

Whether you are looking for your next step following GCSEs and A levels, or an adult looking to change career, upskill or start your journey to university Wirral Met has you covered!

 You're Invited to Wirral Met's Open Event

Wednesday 13 March 2024

Register for your place:

- Explore the college's state-of-the-art facilities -
- Take part in interactive demos -
- Speak to the college's friendly tutors and support teams -
- Meet students -
- Find out about financial support available -
- Get careers advice and make an application -

The team at Wirral Met, say: "Don't miss our March Open Day! Secure your place today and discover where our courses can take you."

Register Today

Links and images click through to thecollege's website: wmc.ac.uk/open-day.

The open event will run between 4.30 pm and 7 pm, on Wednesday 13 March 2024.Wirral Met College


 

 

 

 

