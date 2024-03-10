10 Mar 2024 - Mother's Day Special Pop-up Café at Hadlow Road

Published: 6th March 2024 21:47

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station to host a special event dedicated to all mums.



Sunday 10 March 2024



Your FHRS catering team, Carole, Chris He, Lyn and Chris Ha, has been in touch, to say: "It was dry and cold at FHRS 1st pop-up cafe of 2024 on Sunday 25th Feb. However, we were absolutely delighted to see so many existing and new customers at this community café.

"At the next pop-up café on Sunday 10th March, we will be offering a Mother's Day special...

"Thank you for supporting the FHRS pop-up café, as all profit gets put back into Hadlow Road station improvements for our lovely community here in Willaston.

"We look forward to seeing you at our regular pop-up café twice a month on Sundays."

Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

