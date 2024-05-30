30 May 2024 - An Evening with Yvette Fielding at The Neston Club

Published: 10th March 2024 21:01

An Evening with Yvette Fielding at The Neston Club



The Linghams' team, says: "We are pleased to be welcoming Yvette Fielding to The Wirral to talk about her upcoming memoir Scream Queen."

Yvette will be joining the audience at the Neston Club, on Thursday 30 May to talk about her upcoming memoir, followed by a book-signing and 'meet & greet' opportunity.

Thursday 30 May 2024

Synopsis

Seances, Ouija boards, table tipping, knocking phenomena - all in a day's work for the First Lady of the Paranormal. Yvette Fielding has nerves of steel when facing down her tormentors in the spirit world. Her living-world personal story also reveals a woman of courage and determination, who built success from nothing, following her passion and lifelong curiosity in search of answers to the unexplained.

Yvette was always fascinated with the afterlife, and Buddhist meditation practice opened her up to any spirit who wanted to contact her. This manifested in her first family home. Their TV would switch itself on, and kitchen cupboards would open and close all by themselves.

When alone there, Yvette would arm herself with a Samurai sword to confront her unseen visitors. But it was a harrowing investigation of eerie 800 year-old Michelham Priory where Yvette's life-changing Most Haunted adventure began, and still continues many terrifying quests and over twenty years later. Here you'll walk with Yvette where others fear to tread through chills of the supernatural kind, and she also talks with candid honesty of occasional cold spots she's encountered in human form.

But through all the drops in temperature, the nation's most celebrated ghost hunter radiates warmth and humour and it's a joy to accompany her on her incredible journey from child TV star to Most Haunted icon. Beware sceptics: the Scream Queen's story could change your world view for ever.

Tickets cost from £23 and include a copy of the book. Ticket-only is £13, which is redeemable against purchase of the book, on the night. Online charges apply.

REGISTER HERE Yvette will be at The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate, CH64 6QJ, from 7 pm, on Thursday 30 May 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.