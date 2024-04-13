  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
11-13 Apr 2024 - NADAS Annual Art Exhibition

Published: 12th March 2024

The Neston and District Art Society to hold their popular annual Art Exhibition

Neston Town Hall will once again be filled with wonderful creations dreamed up by Neston artists.

Enjoy browsing the artwork exhibited and maybe buy a piece to admire at home.

 NADAS Annual Art Exhibition

Thursday 11 to Saturday, 13 April 2024

The 2024 Awards to members, will be judged by well-known local artist, Simon Birtall. 

Refreshments will be available and there is free parking available in the town centre.

Admission is free, with paintings and crafts available to buy.

- Thursday 11 April, 10 am to 4 pm -
- Friday 12 April, 10 am to 4 pm -
- Saturday 13 April, 10 am to 3.30 pm -

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

More information about NADAS

 

 

