22 Apr 2024 - Book Signing with Rob Biddulph

Published: 14th March 2024 21:48

Celebrate with Rob Biddulph the launch of his new paperback.

To celebrate the paperback publication of Rob's new book, Peanut Jones and The End of the Rainbow, Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are hosting a book signing at the shop on Telegraph Road.

Queue to meet Rob and get your book signed, between 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Monday 22 April 2024

Synopsis

Superstar author and illustrator Rob Biddulph dazzles in Peanut Jones and the End of the Rainbow. This third and final title in the hilarious adventure series for boys and girls aged 8 to 12. Fully illustrated in black and white throughout by Rob, the creative genius behind #DrawWithRob.

Some legends are born, some are drawn . . .

Notorious villain Mr White will stop at nothing to wipe out colour and creativity everywhere. But he's gone too far! This time he's lured Peanut's mum into terrible danger and only Peanut and her friends can save her. An action-packed mission to the heart of the magical Illustrated City tests friendships and leads to a final showdown that makes Peanut question everything she thought she knew . . .

Praise for the Peanut Jones series

'A fun & vibrant action-packed adventure with a warm heart. This is Rob Biddulph's creative universe & it's an utter joy to step through the pages & be part of it.' - Hannah Gold, bestselling author of The Last Bear

‘A thrilling journey into a magical world packed with Rob's brilliant humour.' - David Walliams

‘Peanut Jones is AWESOME. . . the story is packed with twists and turns, and Rob's illustrations are full of wit and warmth' - Nadia Shireen, author of Grimwood

‘Look at this utter beauty. . . This book is EPIC' - Laura Ellen Anderson, author of the Amelia Fang and Rainbow Grey series

‘A wildly imaginative, big-hearted celebration of creativity' - Anna James, author of the Pages & Co series

'Another absolute smasher from Rob Biddulph!' - Louie Stowell, bestselling author of Loki: A Bad God's Guide to Being Good

Tickets cost from £8 and include a paperback copy of the new book. Online charges apply. Entrance is by ticket only and the accompanying adult does not need a ticket.

REGISTER HERE Get your book signed by Rob Biddulph at Linghams Bookselleres in Heswall, from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, on Monday 22 April 2024. Please note that queueing will be outside the shop so don't forget to dress for the weather.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

