23 Mar 2024 - Artisan Spring Bazaar at Neston Civic Hall

Published: 20th March 2024 22:09

Head down on Saturday to the Civic Hall's first Spring Bazaar

Raising much-needed funds for the Neston Community Youth Centre charity, the Civic Hall will host its first seasonal bazaar.

There will be bespoke jewellery, art, vintage items, trinkets and Tarot card readings, plus a visit from a wise owl, across thirty different stalls for you to purchase something unique.

Saturday 23 March



Go along to browse the fantastic stalls, grab a bargain, a drink and enjoy the vibe, with entertainment throughout the day.

All proceeds go to the NCYC charity.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

