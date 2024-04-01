1 Apr 2024 - Easter Egg Hunt at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 24th March 2024 11:07

This hunt for Easter eggs is no April Fool!

Monday 1 April 2024



Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, says: "Come Along to our Quiz-based Easter Egg Hunt at Lees Lane Ponds on Easter Monday."

The Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, with Cheshire West and Chester Council, are hosting an Easter egg hunt for children to enjoy.

Back by popular demand, there will be a two-hour session at the Ponds on Easter Monday 1st April, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Come to the car park off Lees Lane where it meets the Wirral Way, for family fun. Hunt for clues to unlock a chocolate treat. And explore the pond life, woodland, fairy wood and mysterious gorge!! .

This event is sponsored by Friends of Lees Lane Ponds and supported by Cheshire West and Chester Countryside Rangers.

Lees Lane Ponds

Lees Lane

Neston

CH64 7TH

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.