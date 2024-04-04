  • Bookmark this page

4 Apr 2024 - RSPB Local Wirral Group - The Secret Lives of Badgers and Otters

Published: 26th March 2024 18:17

The secret lives of Badgers and Otters - an illustrated presentation by Malcolm Ingham.

Malcolm worked as a Ranger & Wildlife Officer for over thirty years during which time he formed the Wirral Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. He now lives in North Wales and uses trail cams to watch and monitor the Badgers, birds and other animals that live in the surrounding woodland. His talk takes us into the private lives of the creatures he has recorded on film.

 

Thursday 4 April 2024

This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 4 April, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre
31 Hoyle Road
Hoylake
CH47 3AG

 

 

 

 

