21 Apr 2024 - Celebrity Concert: Peter Donohoe plays Rachmaninov

World-renowned pianist Peter Donohoe, a winner of the coveted silver medal in the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, returns to Liverpool on Sunday 21 April as soloist in Piano Concerto No 3 by Sergei Rachmaninov.

This concerto is regarded as one of the most technically challenging of all the standard piano repertoire and is both thrilling and romantic in performance. Rachmaninov treats us to some of his most appealing music, melody follows melody with unerring facility.

Peter Donohoe CBE., was born in Manchester in 1953. He studied at Chetham's School of Music, graduated in music at Leeds University, and went on to study at the Royal Northern College of Music Manchester and then in Paris with Olivier Messiaen and Yvonne Loriod. He is acclaimed as one of the foremost pianists of our time, for his musicianship, stylistic versatility and commanding technique.

Sunday 21 April 2024



He constantly travels worldwide so we are delighted to have him stop off with us in Liverpool. Already his season has included as soloist with the LSO and Simon Rattle for four performances of Messiaen's Turangalîla-Symphonie in London, Edinburgh, and Bucharest. Then to Philadelphia USA followed by Dubai to adjudicate the 3rd Classic Piano Competition 2024.

Conductor Edward Peak and Orchestra dell'Arte open the concert with the tone poem Scheherazade, by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov. This music is an orchestral tour-de-force based on One Thousand and One Nights, the well-known collection of Middle Eastern folk tales. Scheherazade is packed full of luscious orchestration and melody.

The concert start time is 3 pm.Tickets from £20 and are available from EventBrite at the below link.

Tung Auditorium

University of Liverpool

60 Oxford Road

Liverpool

Merseyside

L7 3NY

