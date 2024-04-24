24 Apr 2024 - An Evening in Conversation with Jason Fox

Published: 9th April 2024 20:30

An Evening in Conversation with Jason Fox

Hear Number One best-selling author Jason Fox talk about his new book Embrace the Chaos, followed by a book signing.

Jason will be in person at The Neston Club!

Challenge your limits, change your habits, and transform your life.

Saturday 24 April 2024

Synopsis



In Embrace the Chaos, Special Forces veteran Jason Fox sets out a revolutionary programme of personal challenges designed to help you reboot, disrupt your thinking and grow your capabilities.

Across 52 short chapters of practical advice - battle-tested on elite military operations and extreme expeditions - Foxy mentors you through a series of tasks that will enhance your life. Exercises range from micro-adventures and small habit changes to addressing your routine, cleansing your relationships, setting personal goals and learning new skills.

Whether you are looking for adventure, in need of mental clarity, or seeking military grade productivity, Embrace the Chaos will push you physically and mentally to become the best version of yourself.

Featuring:

- A new challenge for every week of the year -

- Practical advice and tips -

- Physical and creative tasks -

- Mentoring guidance through each process -

- Stories from Foxy's military career and expeditions -

Tickets are from £23 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets for two tickets and one copy of the book, are from £33.

If you are unable to attend the event with Jason Fox, but would like a signed copy of his book, please click through to the Linghams' website.

REGISTER HERE Jason will be at The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate CH64 6QJ, from 7 pm, on Wednesday 24 April 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.