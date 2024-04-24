  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

24 Apr 2024 - An Evening in Conversation with Jason Fox

Published: 9th April 2024 20:30

An Evening in Conversation with Jason Fox

Hear Number One best-selling author Jason Fox talk about his new book Embrace the Chaos, followed by a book signing.

Jason will be in person at The Neston Club!

Challenge your limits, change your habits, and transform your life.

https://linghams.co.uk/event/an-evening-with-jason-fox-in-converation/

Saturday 24 April 2024
Synopsis

In Embrace the Chaos, Special Forces veteran Jason Fox sets out a revolutionary programme of personal challenges designed to help you reboot, disrupt your thinking and grow your capabilities.

Across 52 short chapters of practical advice - battle-tested on elite military operations and extreme expeditions - Foxy mentors you through a series of tasks that will enhance your life. Exercises range from micro-adventures and small habit changes to addressing your routine, cleansing your relationships, setting personal goals and learning new skills.

Whether you are looking for adventure, in need of mental clarity, or seeking military grade productivity, Embrace the Chaos will push you physically and mentally to become the best version of yourself.

Featuring:
- A new challenge for every week of the year -
- Practical advice and tips -
- Physical and creative tasks -
- Mentoring guidance through each process -
- Stories from Foxy's military career and expeditions -

Tickets are from £23 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets for two tickets and one copy of the book, are from £33.

If you are unable to attend the event with Jason Fox, but would like a signed copy of his book, please click through to the Linghams' website

Jason will be at The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate CH64 6QJ, from 7 pm, on Wednesday 24 April 2024.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies