4 May 2024 - Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz

As part of the annual Neston Music Festival, Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz group will perform at Neston Parish Church.

Saturday 4 May



Festival organiser, Ina Bushell, tells us: "Billy Thompson grew up and went to school in Neston and is now an international star on the Jazz scene, so we're lucky to be hosting his Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz group as part of our Annual Music Festival".

Tickets cost £12 and are available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, or at the door.

Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz will be at Neston Parish Church from 7.30 pm on Saturday, 4 May 2024.

For more details on the festival, please see the event listing.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Neston

CH64 9TZ

