The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
4 May 2024 - Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz

Published: 17th April 2024 21:35

As part of the annual Neston Music Festival, Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz group will perform at Neston Parish Church.

Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz

Saturday 4 May

Festival organiser, Ina Bushell, tells us: "Billy Thompson grew up and went to school in Neston and is now an international star on the Jazz scene, so we're lucky to be hosting his Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz group as part of our Annual Music Festival".

Tickets cost £12 and are available from The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, or at the door.

Billy Thompson Gypsy Jazz will be at Neston Parish Church from 7.30 pm on Saturday, 4 May 2024.

For more details on the festival, please see the event listing

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
Neston
CH64 9TZ
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Comments

