5 May 2024 - Local Rock Star Ian Prowse

Published: 27th April 2024 11:47

Neston Music Festival continues into the bank holiday weekend with a concert by local rock star Ian Prowse.

Festival organisers, tell us: "Ian is fresh off the back of two UK tours as a very special guest with Elvis Costello, a phenomenal online FB show during the pandemic (40 episodes) and his best two back to back albums since he began with Pele back in 1991. Ian then formed Amsterdam who had John Peel weeping live on air every time he played the classic Does This Train Stop on Merseyside.

"Often referred to as the Scouse Springsteen Ian's incendiary live show has wowd them at Reading, Glastonbury, Beautiful Days and Kendal Calling. In 2023 he has been on the road with The Wonder Stuff, The Blow Monkeys and Damien Dempsey. In Nesto he will be supported by Nico his original Pele fiddle player."

Also supporting Ian will be Neston's own rising star of the pop scene: Gabriel Roberts.

Sunday 5 May

Ian will perform at the Neston Royal Brirish Legion on Sunday, 5 May, from 7.30 pm.

Tickets are £12 and are available at Legion, The Blue Bicycle and via the ticketsource.co.uk website. Should any tickets remain unsold, they will be available to purchase, at the door.

Further details of all Neston Music Festival concerts can be found on the website: nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

Neston Royal British Legion

12 Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

