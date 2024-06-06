6 Jun 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Life on Venus

Published: 30th April 2024 21:10

Life on Venus - an illustrated presentation by Jim Almond

It's a very warm welcome back to the ‘Shropshire Birder' to take us on a tour of Venus Pool reserve near Shrewsbury.

Jim's talk concentrates on the key birds including Kingfisher, Little Egret, warblers and hirundines, passage terns and a host of waders.

Also included are dragonflies and damselflies, butterflies and wild flowers including the amazing Green-winged Orchids now established on the reserve.

Thursday 6 June 2024 This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 6 June, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre

31 Hoyle Road

Hoylake

CH47 3AG

