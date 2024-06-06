  • Bookmark this page

6 Jun 2024 - RSPB Wirral Local Group - Ospreys at Lake Brenig

Published: 1st June 2024 19:11

Ospreys at Lake Brenig - an illustrated presentation by Sarah Callon

Sadly, due to a family illness, Jim Almond is unable to give his scheduled talk.

However, we are delighted to welcome Sarah, the North Wales Wildlife Trust Brenig Osprey Project Officer.

Sarah's fascinating talk will give us an insight into the history of Ospreys at Brenig, how to watch them at the nest and how this year's birds are doing.

Thursday 6 June 2024

This illustrated presentation follows doors opening at 7.15 pm on Thursday, 6 June, at Hoylake Community Centre.

Local group members are free to attend. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre
31 Hoyle Road
Hoylake
CH47 3AG

 

 

 

 

