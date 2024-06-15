  • Bookmark this page

15 Jun 2024 - SOLD OUT Home is Where the Heart is Wine Tasting

Published: 30th April 2024 21:27

Following sold-out events in 2023, The Blue Bicycle is bringing back new opportunities to spark your palate.

This event has now sold out. See below for other dates!

Summer Wine & Food Events return to The Blue Bicycle, hosted in partnership with Taste Together.

On four dates throughout the year, take the opportunity to gather your favourite people and book your tickets today on the tastetogether.co.uk website.

4 Nov 2023 - Wine Tasting Experience: All Together Now

 

Saturday, 15 June

Saturday, 20 July
Friday, 1 November
Friday, 13 December

Organisers, say: "Don't miss out, tickets are limited and often sell out! We look forward to seeing you and your guests there!"  

Each event follows a different theme, runs from 7 pm to 10 pm, and tickets cost £42.50 each:

- Saturday, 15 June - Home is Where the Heart is -
- Saturday, 20 July - Sweet Child of Wine -
- Friday, 1 November - They Dazzle, They Pop, They Smoke, You Drink them in... Wine that is! -
- Friday, 13 December - The Gift of Wine, that Keeps on Giving! -

BOOK TODAY
The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

 Facebook

