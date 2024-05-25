25 May 2024 - Outdoor Picnic to Celebrate Neston Parish Church Patronal Festival

Published: 21st May 2024 22:21

Patronal Festival in celebration of our patronal Saints Mary and Helen

Saints Michael and Thomas will be celebrated later this year.

An outdoor picnic is planned on Saturday 25 May, from 9 am to 1 pm, on the south side of the Parish Church. This event will take place inside the church if the weather intervenes.

It is free to attend, all are welcome, please drop in for tea, coffee and cake.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Neston

CH64 9TZ

