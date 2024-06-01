1 Jun 2024 - NCYC Big Lunch and Summer Bazaar
NCYC's Big Lunch and Summer Bazaar at Neston Civic Hall and in the park
Saturday 1 June 2024
On Saturday 1 June, at the following times and locations:
- 11 am to 4 pm at Neston Civic Hall -
- 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm in Stanney Fields Park -
Neston Civic Hall
& Stanney Fields Park
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
