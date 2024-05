6 Jun 2024 - D-Day 80th Anniversary Service of Commemoration

D-Day 80th Anniversary Service of Commemoration

Thursday 6 June 2024

The service at 6 pm will be followed by the church bells "Ringing Out for Peace", at 6.30 pm.

All are welcome.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

Neston

CH64 9TZ

