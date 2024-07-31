  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

31 Jul 2024 - Outdoor Theatre: The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck

Published: 2nd June 2024 13:35

Ness Gardens invite you and your family to a summer outdoor theatre experience.

Quantum Theatre and Frederick Warne & Co. proudly present a new outdoor theatre event for 2024, a delightful new adaptation of Beatrix Potter's much-loved tale, The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck.

Prevented from hatching her eggs at the farm, foolish Jemima goes in search of a nesting place in the forest and soon she meets a charming ‘gentleman' who offers her the perfect nesting place in his wood-shed.

But why is his wood-shed full of feathers and why is he asking her to collect the herbs for roast duck?

Back at the farm, the Collie-dog, Kep, puts two and two together, but will he be in time to rescue Jemima from her fate?

The summer 2022 performance of Peter RabbitThe summer 2022 performance of Peter Rabbit among the beauty of Ness Botanic Gardens.

Wednesday 31 July 2024

Gates will open at  5 pm ready for the performance to start at 5.45 pm.

Ticket prices, as follows:

- Adult £8.50 -
- Child £5.50 -
- Family £22.50 (2 Adults + 2 Children) -
- Family £15.50 (1 Adult + 2 Chldren) -
 
BOOK TODAY
 
The event will go ahead regardless of weather, except in extreme conditions where it is deemed unsafe or unfeasible to hold the event. We advise all visitors wear suitable clothing and footwear for an outdoor event. You are welcome to bring picnic blankets, picnics and low back seating!Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300
e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies