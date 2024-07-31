31 Jul 2024 - Outdoor Theatre: The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck

Published: 2nd June 2024 13:35

Ness Gardens invite you and your family to a summer outdoor theatre experience.

Quantum Theatre and Frederick Warne & Co. proudly present a new outdoor theatre event for 2024, a delightful new adaptation of Beatrix Potter's much-loved tale, The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck.

Prevented from hatching her eggs at the farm, foolish Jemima goes in search of a nesting place in the forest and soon she meets a charming ‘gentleman' who offers her the perfect nesting place in his wood-shed.

But why is his wood-shed full of feathers and why is he asking her to collect the herbs for roast duck?

Back at the farm, the Collie-dog, Kep, puts two and two together, but will he be in time to rescue Jemima from her fate?

The summer 2022 performance of Peter Rabbit among the beauty of Ness Botanic Gardens.

Wednesday 31 July 2024

Gates will open at 5 pm ready for the performance to start at 5.45 pm.

Ticket prices, as follows:

- Adult £8.50 -

- Child £5.50 -

- Family £22.50 (2 Adults + 2 Children) -

- Family £15.50 (1 Adult + 2 Chldren) -

The event will go ahead regardless of weather, except in extreme conditions where it is deemed unsafe or unfeasible to hold the event. We advise all visitors wear suitable clothing and footwear for an outdoor event. You are welcome to bring picnic blankets, picnics and low back seating!

Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.