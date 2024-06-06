  • Bookmark this page

6 Jun 2024 - Neston Ladies Club Day

Published: 2nd June 2024 17:08

Neston Female Society will celebrate their annual procession 

The ladies and girls of Neston will walk for the two-hundred and tenth year. 

Credit: David Sejrup. Ladies congregate outside the doors to St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church, ahead of the traditional service, in 2022.Credit: David Sejrup. Ladies congregate outside the doors to St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church, ahead of the traditional service, in 2022.

Thursday, 6 June

Neston Female Society, the oldest in the country, fundraise and organise a procession through the centre of Neston on the first Thursday in June, each year.

2024 marks two hundred and ten years since the first occassion, and only two annual walks have been missed,due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Thursday, 6 June, Neston can expect a real dose of community cheer. Central roads will be closed between 12 pm and 6 pm.

 6 Jun 2024 - Neston Ladies Club Day

Neston Ladies Club Day 2023

Take a look back at the 2022 Ladies Club Day procession

Neston Ladies Club Day - A Photographic Retrospective - published 2021

Neston Ladies Day (photos from 2008 onwards)

Neston Ladies Day 200th Anniversary Heritage Project

 
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
