6 Jun 2024 - Neston Ladies Club Day
Neston Female Society will celebrate their annual procession
The ladies and girls of Neston will walk for the two-hundred and tenth year.
Credit: David Sejrup. Ladies congregate outside the doors to St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church, ahead of the traditional service, in 2022.
Thursday, 6 June
Neston Female Society, the oldest in the country, fundraise and organise a procession through the centre of Neston on the first Thursday in June, each year.
2024 marks two hundred and ten years since the first occassion, and only two annual walks have been missed,due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Thursday, 6 June, Neston can expect a real dose of community cheer. Central roads will be closed between 12 pm and 6 pm.
