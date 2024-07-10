10 Jul 2024 - Evening Lecture with Masterchef Claire Lara

An evening lecture with the first female Masterchef winner Claire Lara

Claire will give a lecture at Ness Botanic Gardens in Ness at 7 pm on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

Wednesday 10 July 2024



Andrea Harman, Membership Administrator at Ness Gardens, tells us: "Lara, 2010 Masterchef winner (and first female winner of the show), will give us a talk about her career, including cooking for the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Raymond Blanc, being selected to present a dish to the public for the King's Coronation, her passion for engaging with and developing young chefs, as well as how she truly believes absolutely anybody can cook!

"There are tickets available for an evening lecture by Claire (£12.00 per person)... we hope you will join us!"

Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk



