  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

10 Jul 2024 - Evening Lecture with Masterchef Claire Lara

Published: 4th June 2024 21:49

An evening lecture with the first female Masterchef winner Claire Lara

Claire will give a lecture at Ness Botanic Gardens in Ness at 7 pm on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

10 Jul 2024 - Evening Lecture with Masterchef Claire Lara

Wednesday 10 July 2024 

Andrea Harman, Membership Administrator at  Ness Gardens, tells us: "Lara, 2010 Masterchef winner (and first female winner of the show), will give us a talk about her career, including cooking for the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Raymond Blanc, being selected to present a dish to the public for the King's Coronation, her passion for engaging with and developing young chefs, as well as how she truly believes absolutely anybody can cook!

"There are tickets available for an evening lecture by Claire (£12.00 per person)... we hope you will join us!"

BOOK NOW

Links in this event listing will take you to the liv.ac.uk website.

Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300
e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk
Ness Botanic Gardens

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies