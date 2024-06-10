10 Jun 2024 - Taylor Swift Musical Storytime

Celebrate all things Taylor Swift

Sing-alongs, dancing, book readings and photo opportunities: a splendid evening for small Swifties.

The Linghams team, told us: "Welcome to Celebrate all things Taylor Swift - Little People Big Dreams at Linghams bookshop! Join us for a fun-filled event at Linghams Booksellers where we will be diving into the world of the talented Taylor Swift through the Little People Big Dreams series.

"Entertainment is provided by the fabulous Fearlessly Taylor who will be singing during the event and hopefully getting us all to dance along too!"

Monday 10 June

Synopsis

Inspire kids with the glittering story of pop superstar Taylor Swift! This talented singer-songwriter started as a little country girl with a big dream to become a star.

Little Taylor grew up on her family's Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, USA. Then, at age six, she went to her first concert - she saw LeAnn Rimes, the country musician. At that moment, Taylor fell in love with country music! Some of the kids at school didn't understand but Taylor managed to shake it off!

She took her first steps towards stardom by recording a demo of cover songs and sent it to record labels in Nashville, the home of country music. However, while, she enjoyed singing others' songs, she knew all too well that she had to express herself in her own words. So, she started writing her own lyrics and melodies and her natural talent for putting her feelings into words shone through.

After signing with a record label, she started working on her first album. Called ‘Taylor Swift', it became very popular, very quickly. She earned a number one single on the country music charts.

Then, she released her second album, ‘Fearless', which was country-pop instead of just country and suddenly, everyone knew her name. She won a Grammy for her work and started to write more and more pop music for her albums. She wrote heartfelt lyrics loved by millions around the world.

Despite the obstacles in her way, Taylor has always stood up for what she believes in, and always believes in herself!

All tickets include a copy of the Little People Big dreams Taylor Swift book - £11.

Adult ticket - £5 (can be redeemed against another copy on the night).

Children to be accompanied by one adult only due to space. There will be a standing area for dancing, and a limited seating area for adults. The café will be open for drinks.

REGISTER HERE Dance along at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, on Telegraph Road, from 6 pm, on Monday, 10 June 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

