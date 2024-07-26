26 Jul 2024 - Ahoy, Matey! Come on board to Neston's Summer Pirate Market

Published: 10th June 2024 21:20

Neston Friday Market Pirate-themed summer event

Friday 26 July 2024

Neston Town Council, says: "Ahoy matey! Neston Town Council is pleased to announce that it will host a pirate themed summer market on Friday 26th July. In addition to the wonderful outdoor Friday Market, there will also be musical entertainment and lots of FREE pirate themed activities for children.

"Neston Town Council is delighted to announce that Children's poet and author, Martyn Harvey, who's wonderfully illustrated books include the Squiggly Pete the Pirate, will be judging a pirate fancy dress competition at 11.00am and handing out prizes to the winners. Anyone who would like to enter should head for the charity book stall. Martyn hopes to give a Book cover, courtesy of Martyn Harvey

reading from his book, and may even do some impromptu cartooning, at 10.30am, before judging the competition with assistance from The Mayor and a member of Little Actors Theatre Company.

"Blow me down from 9.00am there will FREE face painting for children, a FREE to enter Treasure Hunt with a small prize from Neston Town Council for every entrant, and The Wooden Spoonful will be offering a FREE children's biscuit decorating activity. Certainly, this is an event not to be missed.

"There will also be a charity book stall, from where Town Councillors will be handing out entry forms and prizes for the Treasure Hunt."

Excerpt from Squiggly Pete, courtesy of Martyn Harvey

Arghh, shiver me timbers... Little land lubbers are asked to help look around the market for the notorious pirate Captain Scallywag, whose picture will be on the wanted posters. Entrants may even receive a doubloon reward if he can be spotted...

There will be a variety of delicious treats and essentials for a summer barbeque, picnic or ‘grub' for ship mates! You could even take a break for a drink, a bite to eat or an ice cream from the ice cream van, while you soak up the atmosphere and listen to the wonderful musical entertainment provided by The 64 N'Ukes. It looks set to be a fun packed day all round.

Neston Friday Market runs from 8 am to 2 pm.

Neston Market

Neston Town Council

Neston Market Square

Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

