  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

26 Jul 2024 - Ahoy, Matey! Come on board to Neston's Summer Pirate Market

Published: 10th June 2024 21:20

Neston Friday Market Pirate-themed summer event

 Ahoy, Matey! Come on board to Neston's Summer Pirate Market

Friday 26 July 2024

Neston Town Council, says: "Ahoy matey! Neston Town Council is pleased to announce that it will host a pirate themed summer market on Friday 26th July. In addition to the wonderful outdoor Friday Market, there will also be musical entertainment and lots of FREE pirate themed activities for children.

"Neston Town Council is delighted to announce that Children's poet and author, Martyn Harvey, who's wonderfully illustrated books include the Squiggly Pete the Pirate, will be judging a pirate fancy dress competition at 11.00am and handing out prizes to the winners. Anyone who would like to enter should head for the charity book stall. Martyn hopes to give a Book cover, courtesy of Martyn Harvey
reading from his book, and may even do some impromptu cartooning, at 10.30am, before judging the competition with assistance from The Mayor and a member of Little Actors Theatre Company.

"Blow me down from 9.00am there will FREE face painting for children, a FREE to enter Treasure Hunt with a small prize from Neston Town Council for every entrant, and The Wooden Spoonful will be offering a FREE children's biscuit decorating activity. Certainly, this is an event not to be missed.

"There will also be a charity book stall, from where Town Councillors will be handing out entry forms and prizes for the Treasure Hunt."

Ahoy, Matey! Come on board to Neston's Summer Pirate Market

Excerpt from Squiggly Pete, courtesy of Martyn Harvey

Arghh, shiver me timbers... Little land lubbers are asked to help look around the market for the notorious pirate Captain Scallywag, whose picture will be on the wanted posters. Entrants may even receive a doubloon reward if he can be spotted...

There will be a variety of delicious treats and essentials for a summer barbeque, picnic or ‘grub' for ship mates! You could even take a break for a drink, a bite to eat or an ice cream from the ice cream van, while you soak up the atmosphere and listen to the wonderful musical entertainment provided by The 64 N'Ukes. It looks set to be a fun packed day all round.

Ahoy, Matey! Come on board to Neston's Summer Pirate Market

Neston Friday Market runs from 8 am to 2 pm.

Neston Town Council

Neston Market
Neston Town Council
Neston Market Square
Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies