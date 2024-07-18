  • Bookmark this page

18 Jul 2024 - Neston Flower Society

Published: 20th June 2024 19:17

Seasonal Sensation in July

Leanne Williams from Welshpool set to entertain Neston Flower Society with her demonstration Seasonal Sensation.

Neston Civic Hall, 10 am to 12 noon.

Visitors are very welcome, costing £5 each.

For further information, telephone 0151 336 3170.

Neston Flower Society Celebrates Its 65 Years Blue Sapphire Anniversary in 2024

Thursday 18 July 2024

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

 

 

 

 

 

