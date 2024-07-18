18 Jul 2024 - Neston Flower Society
|Published: 20th June 2024 19:17
Seasonal Sensation in July
Leanne Williams from Welshpool set to entertain Neston Flower Society with her demonstration Seasonal Sensation.
Neston Civic Hall, 10 am to 12 noon.
Visitors are very welcome, costing £5 each.
For further information, telephone 0151 336 3170.
Thursday 18 July 2024
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.