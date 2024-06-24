24 Jun 2024 - Jill Halfpenny Visits Linghams

Published: 20th June 2024 20:34

An Evening with Jill Halfpenny in conversation

Jill Halfpenny to spend the evening in conversation with BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Lisa Marrey, followed by a book signing.

Monday 24 June

Synopsis

Heartfelt and honest, A Life Reimagined is a touching memoir of love, loss and life after tragedy from beloved actress Jill Halfpenny.

When Jill was four, her father died. He went to play his weekly game of five-a-side football, had a heart attack and never came home. In 2017, in cruelly similar circumstances, Jill's partner Matt went to a gym class, suffered a cardiac arrest and never came home.

These two tragic events frame Jill's story in Life Reimagined as she explores how she dealt with profound grief as a child and teenager and then later in life as a partner and mother. When Matt died, Jill committed to processing her grief in ways she hadn't attempted before: she had to rebuild her father, recreate that grief and lose him all over again. She explored the physiology of grief, attended grief retreats, read every book out there and underwent extensive therapy.

A Life Reimagined is Jill's space to share what she has learnt - both about herself and about how we view grief as a society - in the hope that she can help readers feel like they can start to put one foot in front of the other and feel hopeful about life again.

Tickets cost from £23 to admit one person, and include a paperback copy of the book. Ticket-only option is £12, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

REGISTER HERE Get your book signed by Jill Halfpenny at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, on Telegraph Road, from 7 pm, on Monday, 24 June 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

