27 Jun 2024 - Murder Mystery Who Killed Tony Ferdinand?

Published: 20th June 2024 22:21

The Glass Room: A Murder Mystery



After January's successful murder mystery evening at Neston Library, visitors asked when the next one would be? Well here it is!

Helen Neal, Rural Locality Librarian, told us: "This is a really fun event and great to do if you're in a group! It's going to be the last one for a while, so don't miss out."

Thursday 27 July 2024



Synopsis



Who killed Tony Ferdinand?

A group of aspiring authors has gathered for a residential course to learn the art of the crime short story. The body of Tony Ferdinand, course tutor, academic and literary star-maker, is found in the summer house in the garden.

In the tradition of the Golden Age detective novel only the people in the house could have committed the murder. Can you figure out who stabbed the unpleasant and unloved Ferdinand? If you enjoy Agatha Christie and understand classic crime fiction, then you're in for a treat.

This event is part of Crime Writing Month 2024 Doors open at 6.30 pm, on Thursday 27 June. Bar and refreshments will be available

You can book tickets (£5 per person) in the library or online via TicketSource.

Neston Library

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 6QE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.