  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"
Kri Kri Greek Taverna
"Wonderful service and friendly staff."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

27 Jun 2024 - Murder Mystery Who Killed Tony Ferdinand?

Published: 20th June 2024 22:21

The Glass Room: A Murder Mystery

After January's successful murder mystery evening at Neston Library, visitors asked when the next one would be? Well here it is!

Helen Neal, Rural Locality Librarian, told us: "This is a really fun event and great to do if you're in a group! It's going to be the last one for a while, so don't miss out." 

27 Jun 2024 - Murder Mystery Who Killed Tony Ferdinand?

Thursday 27 July 2024
Synopsis

Who killed Tony Ferdinand?

A group of aspiring authors has gathered for a residential course to learn the art of the crime short story. The body of Tony Ferdinand, course tutor, academic and literary star-maker, is found in the summer house in the garden.

In the tradition of the Golden Age detective novel only the people in the house could have committed the murder. Can you figure out who stabbed the unpleasant and unloved Ferdinand? If you enjoy Agatha Christie and understand classic crime fiction, then you're in for a treat.

BOOK NOW

This event is part of Crime Writing Month 2024 Doors open at 6.30 pm, on Thursday 27 June. Bar and refreshments will be available

You can book tickets (£5 per person) in the library or online via TicketSource.

Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Your Photos | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Family Notices | Neston Life newsletter | Villages in CH64 | Archive | Have Your Say | Local Services | Council Matters | Things To Do In Neston | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies