8 Aug 2024 - Hear from Author Barbara Erskine

Published: 22nd June 2024 11:40

An Evening with Barbara Erskine

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall is excited to welcome back Barbara Erskine, who will be in Wirral to promote her new book: The Story Spinner.

Barbara Erskine

Thursday 8 August
Synopsis

 From the Sunday Times bestselling author of Lady of Hay comes this stunning new novel...

Barbara Erskine returns with a thrilling new novel in 2024...

The legends of Wales have been lost to the pages of time...

Silures, 384 AD

Elen is a princess promised to the emperor of Rome. He had come to Wales to find a bride, or that's what legend tells.

Camp Meadow, 2024

Cadi is a writer who has discovered Elen's lost story. As she puts pen to paper, Cadi uncovers her cottage neighbours an ancient meadow. She is convinced she can hear soldiers marching - the echoes of time lingering on...

Opening the gate to the meadow behind her house, the story is about to begin...

Barbara Erskine's new book: The Story Spinner.

This event will be held at the shop in Heswall. Doors will open at 6.30 pm for a 7 pm start. Barbara will chat about her book for approximately forty-five minutes before a fifteen-minute Q&A. This will be followed by a book signing and your chance to meet Barbara and get your photo taken with her. 

Tickets cost from £20, and include a paperback copy of the book. The ticket-only option is £10 which is redeemable against the book when purchased at the event.

Get your book signed at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, on Telegraph Road, from 6.30 pm, on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

Linghams

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

