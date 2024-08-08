8 Aug 2024 - Hear from Author Barbara Erskine

Published: 22nd June 2024 11:40

An Evening with Barbara Erskine

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall is excited to welcome back Barbara Erskine, who will be in Wirral to promote her new book: The Story Spinner.

Thursday 8 August

Synopsis

From the Sunday Times bestselling author of Lady of Hay comes this stunning new novel...

Barbara Erskine returns with a thrilling new novel in 2024...

The legends of Wales have been lost to the pages of time...

Silures, 384 AD

Elen is a princess promised to the emperor of Rome. He had come to Wales to find a bride, or that's what legend tells.

Camp Meadow, 2024

Cadi is a writer who has discovered Elen's lost story. As she puts pen to paper, Cadi uncovers her cottage neighbours an ancient meadow. She is convinced she can hear soldiers marching - the echoes of time lingering on...

Opening the gate to the meadow behind her house, the story is about to begin...

This event will be held at the shop in Heswall. Doors will open at 6.30 pm for a 7 pm start. Barbara will chat about her book for approximately forty-five minutes before a fifteen-minute Q&A. This will be followed by a book signing and your chance to meet Barbara and get your photo taken with her.

Tickets cost from £20, and include a paperback copy of the book. The ticket-only option is £10 which is redeemable against the book when purchased at the event.

REGISTER HERE Get your book signed at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall, on Telegraph Road, from 6.30 pm, on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.