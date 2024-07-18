  • Bookmark this page

18 Jul 2024 - Neston Civic Society Talk from Dr Awan

Published: 16th July 2024 20:49

General Practice in Neston

On Thursday 18 July Dr Awan will talk on General Practice In Neston: Past, Present and Future.

The talk will begin at 7.30 pm in the URC Community Hall.

Visitors are welcome. Free tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

 Dr Awan kindly sent us the attached photo of him relaxing with Milo.Dr Awan kindly sent us the attached photo of him relaxing with Milo.

 Thursday 18 July 2024

The Neston Civic Society committee meet monthly to look at planning applications and arrange gardening and litter-picking parties.

We produce a newsletter twice a year, and have produced a Town Trail, and a Tree Trail with Neston Earth Group.

Please visit our website nestoncivicsociety.uk.

United Reformed Church Community Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

