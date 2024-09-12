12 Sep 2024 - Louise Minchin Interviewed at Chester Cathedral

Published: 29th July 2024 22:15

Join author, journalist, broadcaster, and podcaster Louise Minchin as she talks about the launch of her new book Isolation Island.

Louise will be interviewed by queen of the thrillers herself Clare Macintosh as she launches her new book, at Chester Cathedral.

Booka and Linghams bookshops are thrilled to announce another collaboration working together to bring us this event.

Join Louise as she tells us the thrills and spills behind this book.

Thursday 12 September

Synopsis

Louise presented the UK's most watched morning programme, BBC Breakfast, for twenty years. Before that was a news anchor on the BBC News Channel and the BBC's One O'clock News. She has also presented The One Show, Five Live Drive, Real Rescues and Missing Live.

Louise has taken part in several reality TV shows including I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Time Crashers and Celebrity MasterChef.

Alongside her career in journalism Louise is an endurance athlete, and her first book, Dare to Tri, charted her journey from the Breakfast sofa to representing the Great Britain Triathlon team in her age-group at World and European Championships.

Her second book Fearless, Adventures with Extraordinary Women refects her passion for celebrating women's success in sport and endeavour. In each chapter Louise takes on a different challenge with a courageous woman, to get to know them and tell their incredible stories.

Her first thriller, Isolation Island, is set in a gruelling reality television show on a remote Scottish Island. It will be published in September 2024 by Headline Publishing Group, and you can pre-order now.

Tickets cost from £22 for admission only, or £32 including a copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE This event will be held from 7 pm on Thursday 12 September 2024, at Chester Cathedral, Chester city centre. There will also be a photo opportunity at the end to meet Louise.

Linghams Booksellers

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

